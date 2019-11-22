Market Street block reopens with new sidewalks

The 600 block of Market Street has reopened following completion of an extensive street and sidewalk improvement project that began last May.

The $493,515 upgrade involved rebuilding approximately 300 linear feet of concrete street with new sidewalks, curbs, street lights and tree wells in the 600 block.

Additionally, native shade trees will be planted beginning this winter, said Kasey Krouse, city urban forester.

“The team at McKinnon Construction Co. and City Engineering did a fantastic job, and we really appreciate the patience and understanding of all of the businesses on that block,” said Rick Emmett, downtown coordinator for the city. “The new sidewalks are wide and smooth, and the Silva Cell tree wells will allow the new trees to flourish.”

Mary Leidig is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville.