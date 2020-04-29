‘Many lives will be dull’

Letha Carolyn Martin, 75, who passed away at her home in Dandridge on April 26, leaves many friends and admirers.

Her obituary writer calls her a spunky lady with a contagious smile and humor that could light up the entire room. She was a strong-willed woman, raising her kids as a single mom and being the only female to work in the zinc mines with all men. She lost two children and survived breast cancer.

For her last birthday, she volunteered at a soup kitchen to feed the homeless. “Many lives will now be dull without the shine of her soul to light them up.”

R.I.P. Carolyn Martin. Additional obituary information here.