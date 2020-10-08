Lowe’s, Rural Metro to host kids event

Jeff Bagwell and others from Rural Metro will be at Lowe’s, 6800 Clinton Hwy. from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 10, for the 2020 Kids Fire Safety event. Organizers are asking kids to register in advance but walk ups won’t be turned away. Kids will build a toy fire truck as part of Lowe’s Kids DIY projects. They will receive snacks from Lowe’s and can have a picture taken on Rural Metro’s antique fire truck.

Bill Hagerty, U.S. Senate candidate, will speak to the Knox County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner set for Monday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Rothchild Catering and Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike.

Active Knox is hosting two virtual sessions (via Zoom) at noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, focused on “Design Matters: Increasing Physical Activity and Understanding Equity in Parks.” Speakers arer UT researchers Dr. Gene Fitzhugh and Dr. Cristina Barroso discussing their study of Knoxville’s parks and the impact of design on physical activity and health equity. There will be time for questions and answers after each presentation. Click here to register for either presentation.

