Lend a helping hand through Project Help

This week Food City joined others to kick off the 2020 Project Help campaign. The KUB-affiliated program has provided emergency heating assistance to those in need for 19 years. And Food City is proud to support this program.

Food City customers can contribute at checkout by purchasing a donation coupon.

“Millions of Americans need assistance each year. Project Help is one way we can help those in need right here in our own area,” said Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing.

Susan Edwards, senior vice president at KUB, said more than 400 families were assisted with winter heating bill last year through Project Help, which is administered by the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC). KUB collects donations, and 100 percent of the funds go to CAC. The money goes directly toward the purchase of electricity, natural gas, propane, heating oil, wood, or coal for those in need.

Project Help of East Tennessee is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations are tax deductible. The campaign will run through Feb. 5. Additional information is available here.

Friday, Jan. 10, is $5 day at area Food City stores. You’ll find good deals designed to help you stay warm and toasty. Click to discover: Food City_1.10 Knox ROP

Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.