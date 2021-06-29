Learn about Church Street UMC

Dwight Wade, MD, will discuss “The Story of Challenge and Change in the United Methodist Church: Civil War to Today,” in a hybrid brown bag program at noon Wednesday, July 7, at East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street. Seating is limited and reservations are requested. Email eths@eastTNhistory.org and indicate whether your reservation is for in-person or Zoom attendance.

Dr. Wade is a Sevier County native, retired Knoxville physician, student of regional and local history, and, since 1993, the official historian of Church Street UMC.

Spanning 200-plus years, Knoxville’s Church Street United Methodist Church has weathered some of the most divisive and profound local, national and international historical conflicts and events. Learn more about this church’s storied past and how it informs present challenges in this presentation. His book, “Unfinished Journey,” will be available for purchase and signing. It was published in 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the U.S. and shut down the church building for more than a year.

Angie Vicars is digital content and marketing manager for the East Tennessee Historical Society.