Hamilton gets second term as KUB board chair

In a recent press release, KUB announced that Kathy Hamilton was sworn in to a second term as commissioner at the Jan. 16 KUB board meeting. She was first appointed as a KUB commissioner in January 2013.

Hamilton is a CPA (inactive) and an active member of the Leadership Knoxville Facilitation Group. She has previously served as the COO for HealthCare 21 Business Coalition; vice president of finance, administration, and human resources for the Shelton Group; and finance director of Knox County government. Hamilton has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Tennessee. A graduate of the 1993 Leadership Knoxville Class, Hamilton currently serves on the board of directors for several organizations, including the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, the YWCA Foundation and WDVX.

During her time on the KUB Board of Commissioners, the board voted to expand the Round It Up program, which raises funds to assist Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee’s weatherization program through which more than 400 homes have received energy efficiency upgrades. Additionally, during her time as board chair, KUB was recognized by the National Organization for Workforce Diversity as a Diversity and Inclusion Champion.

In addition to Hamilton, other board members include Dr. Jerry Askew, Celeste Herbert, Sara Hedstrom Pinnell, Tyvi Small, Adrienne Simpson-Brown, and John Worden. At the Jan. 16 meeting the board also held an election of officers, with Hamilton elected chair; Simpson-Brown elected vice-chair; and Mark Walker, KUB senior vice president and chief financial officer, elected secretary.