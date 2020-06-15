Knoxville gets new finance chief

Susan A. Gennoe, CPA, has been named the city’s chief financial officer by Mayor Indya Kincannon. She replaces Jim York who retired in December. Since 2016, Gennoe has been the city of Alcoa’s director of finance and city recorder. She earned her degree in accounting from the University of Tennessee in 1991.

Enhance Powell committee will meet from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Life House Coffee Shop Courtyard on W. Emory Road (adjacent to Weigel’s). Meetings are open to all. Bring a lawn chair. Chair Steven Goodpaster says discussion will center on the Aug. 29 Powell Celebration 2020, The Landing at Powell High, new dog parks and more.

Hallsdale Powell Utility District board of commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the district office on Cunningham Road. All are welcomed.

Libraries: Eight of 19 are open: Lawson McGhee, Burlington, Carter, Cedar Bluff, Farragut, Fountain City, Powell and Howard Pinkston. Info here.