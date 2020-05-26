Knox to open eight libraries on Friday

Knox County Public Library will open eight of its 19 locations on Friday, May 29, as part of the Phase Two Reopening Plan. Each library will resume its regular schedule and will serve patrons in all areas of the county.

Next week, 102 employees will return to work with 67 remaining on furlough. Twenty-five employees remained active during closure.

Each library has been fully sanitized and equipped with plexiglass sneeze shields at service counters. Available seating will be arranged to adhere to physical distancing guidelines. No public computers will be available; however, every location is equipped with WIFI.

The library will isolate all returned materials for 72 hours to ensure the safe handling of books, CDs, DVDs and other materials. Story times, other programs and meeting room use will be suspended until further notice.

Library locations to reopen include:

Lawson McGhee Library, 500 W. Church Avenue

Burlington Branch Library, 4614 Asheville Highway

Carter Branch Library, 9036 Asheville Highway

Cedar Bluff Branch Library, 9045 Cross Park Drive

Farragut Branch Library, 417 Campbell Station Road

Fountain City Branch Library, 5300 Stanton Road

Powell Branch Library, 330 W. Emory Road

Howard Pinkston Branch Library, 7732 Martin Mill Pike

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.