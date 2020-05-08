Knox County shows slight increase

Update from Mayor Indya Kincannon: Your personal decisions impact your neighbors more than ever. Information on a variety of community resources is available at KnoxvilleTN.gov/COVID19.

COVID-19 case counts as of May 6, 2020:

Knox County, via Knox County Health Department

257 positive cases, up from 252

43 active cases, up from 38

209 recovered, no change

35 hospitalizations, no change

3 currently hospitalized, up from 2

5 deaths, no change

Tennessee, via Tennessee Department of Health

13,938 confirmed cases, up from 13,624

1,221 hospitalizations, up from 1,156

227,101 tested, up from 218,796

6,564 recovered, up from 6,356

239 deaths, up from 226

Gov. Bill Lee said Thursday that Tennessee is approaching a quarter of a million COVID-19 tests conducted across the state.

The Unified-Command Group has focused its testing efforts on Tennessee’s vulnerable populations, committing to targeted testing in the state’s long-term care facilities, veterans’ homes, and correctional facilities. Additionally, Unified-Command is engaging with local leaders in Memphis, Nashville, and Chattanooga to strategize accessible testing events for vulnerable populations in low-income, high-density residential communities.

In addition to these widespread efforts, Lee said, the Tennessee National Guard will test more than 10,000 personnel by the end of May.

All 95 local county health departments offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week. Find a full list of locations here.

Yesterday, Gov. Lee issued Executive Order No. 34, extending Executive Order No. 16 to allow for government bodies to hold meetings remotely until June 30 to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee. The full text of the order is available here.

Today, Gov. Lee issued Executive Order No. 35, amending Executive Order No. 30 to allow for the reopening of small group, non-contact entertainment and recreational venues according to new Economic Recovery Group guidelines. The full text of the order is available here.

Previously published

Access up-to-date guidance from Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group:

Universal Guidance for Tennessee Businesses can be accessed here.

Restaurant Industry Guidance can be accessed here.

Retail Industry Guidance can be accessed here.

Exercise Facility Guidance can be accessed here.

Close Contact Guidance can be accessed here.

Additional information on Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group is available here.

Gov. Lee has issued Executive Order No. 33, amending Executive Order No. 30 to allow the safe reopening of close contact services. The full text of the order is here.

Local hospitals have resumed performing surgeries and procedures. Specific guidelines for patients and visitors are here: Hospitals Announce Phased Reopening_FINAL

Pellissippi State Community College has begun reopening, but for limited students, only at Hardin Valley and Strawberry Plains campuses. Details here.

Ijams Nature Center and Navitat will partially reopen Saturday, May 9. The trails have been and will continue to be open. Details here.

Town of Farragut is reopening in three phases, following the plan laid out by Knox County Health Department. Info here.

The Tennessee Pledge – the state’s plan to keep us safe from COVID-19 while rebooting the economy –is worth a look, especially for the graphs and stats. Read it: Tennessee Pledge

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. Locations: Free WiFi

Knox County and Knoxville released a three-part plan to reopen. Phase one went into effect Friday, May 1, and will allow most businesses to open with strict social distancing guidelines. Opening is optional, so check before going. The plan: COVID Reopen Corrected Chart

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Details here.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopening info here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.