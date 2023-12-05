Retired Teachers Foundation awards 9 scholarships

On November 16, 2023, the KCRTA Scholarship Foundation awarded nine $1,500 scholarships to students from colleges and universities in East Tennessee at its annual luncheon.

The students receiving the scholarships who themselves are considered to be future educators: Lindsey Troop, Jaydon Headrick, Kadijah Tinker, Rebecca Hemans, Katelynn Jackson, Tania Becerra and Andrea Byrd from UT Knoxville plus Ashley Martinez Santiago and Kate Martinez Santiago from Carson-Newman University.

These scholarships have been made possible for over 25 years through the generosity of KCRTA members and their families.

The ultimate goal of the KCRTA Scholarship Foundation is to increase the number of scholarships and monetary awards. For information: Knox County Retired Teachers Association

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com