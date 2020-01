To promote healthy lifestyle for kids, there is a “Kids Run kick off” on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Zoo Knoxville. Get info here.

Kids are encouraged to run, or have 30 minutes of play time, in the coming weeks and months, and track it in a way that adds up to them running 26.1 miles equivalent to a marathon. Click to download PDF mileage chart: 2020-CKR-Milage-Log-V2

Rachel Dellinger is public relations coordinator for Covenant Health.