Kid A’ Riffic Fun in the Park is off and running

Kid A’ Riffic Fun in the Park kicked off last week at Suttree Landing Park and continues every Wednesday at a different park through the end of July. The events are for children ages 2-10, and offer hands-on crafts and activities provided by city of Knoxville departments and entities. They are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids can enjoy making crafts, playing games and so much more while making fun memories over summer vacation.

Schedule:

June 9 – Victor Ashe Park, 4901 Bradshaw Rd

June 16 – World’s Fair Park, World’s Fair Park Drive

June 23 – Lakeshore Park, 6410 Northshore Drive

June 30 – Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, 620 Winona St

July 7 – Holston River Park, 3300 Holston Hills Rd

July 14 – Adair Park, 1807 Adair Dr

July 21 – West Hills Park, 7624 Sheffield Dr

July 28 – World’s Fair Park, World’s Fair Park Drive

The Kid A’ Riffic Fun in the Park partners are: City of Knoxville, City of Knoxville Parks & Recreation, Knoxville Arts & Fine Crafts Center, Knox County Public Library, Friends of the Knox County Public Library, Muse Knoxville, Keep Knoxville Beautiful, KAT, YMCA East Tennessee, Home Depot, and Home Federal Bank.