KFD adds fourth quint

Fire Chief Stan Sharp, Mayor Indya Kincannon, and city council members will join firefighters from Station 21, 245 Perimeter Park Road, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, to christen a $1 million KFD quint. Following a decades-old firefighter tradition, the pumper that’s being replaced will be used to ceremoniously spray down the incoming state-of-the-art quint. The city now operates four such vehicles, called quints because they boast five features and can handle the work of multiple vehicles. The vehicle replaces a 1990s model. Quints feature an aerial ladder, a booster tank, a fire pump, ground ladders and attack lines. The newest quint’s aerial ladder extends 75 feet up. Its tank holds 500 gallons of water, and it can pump 2,000 gallons per minute.

Traffic calming: The city of Knoxville has installed traffic-calming projects for 2019-20. Interested in starting the process in your neighborhood? Click here. Speed humps were installed on Woodbine and East Fifth in the Chilhowee Park area; Courtland Drive and Marlboro Road in West Hills; Hillcrest Drive and Beverly Place in Fountain City; Westmoreland Boulevard, Nubbin Ridge Road and Whitower Drive in West Knoxville; Wesley Road, Sheffield Drive and Gainesborough Drive in West Knox.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will be in Halls today (10/20), speaking at noon to the Halls Business & Professional Association at Beaver Brook Country Club. Lunch is $12.