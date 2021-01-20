KCS to continue contact tracing

Last week, the Knox County Health Department announced plans to scale back its contact tracing work related to COVID-19 in order to prioritize vaccination efforts.

However, Knox County Schools will continue its contact tracing work to notify anyone who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 in school buildings. If a member of your household tests positive for the virus, contact your school administrators with that information and make sure your student does not come to school if they are sick.

Knox County Schools is grateful for the work of Dr. Martha Buchanan and KCHD, and we will continue to work closely with them to protect the health and well-being of our school communities.

Josh Flory is a multi-media specialist with Knox County Schools and writes the blog Hall Pass for the KCS website.