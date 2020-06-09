KCS announces school re-opening task force

Knox County Schools has formed a Community Task Force to provide feedback on data the district is collecting regarding the upcoming school year.

The task force is made up of nine community members who were recommended by each school board representative, and it will be led by Dr. Jerry Askew, president of the Alliance for Better Nonprofits.

Task force members are:

District 1: The Rev. Sam Brown, pastor at Logan Temple

District 2: Joan Grim, University of Tennessee theory & practice in teacher education

District 3: Melanie Craig, PTSO board member

District 4: Jonathon Fortner, president of Sequoyah Elementary Foundation

District 5: Susie Carr, KCS parent/PTSO board member

District 6: Michelle Pickler, community/school volunteer

District 7: Rob Cummings, KCS parent/school administrator

District 8: Steve Hunley, local business owner, and

District 9: Brannan Gillenwater, KCS parent/local business owner.

The task force will meet on Mondays, June 22 and June 29, at 5 p.m. at the Sarah Simpson Professional Development Center – Great Room, 801 Tipton Ave. A presentation will be made to the board at its July 8 work session. The meetings will be open to the public.

Josh Flory is a multi-media specialist with Knox County Schools and writes this blog, Hall Pass, for the KCS website.