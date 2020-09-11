Karns teacher earns state honor

Karns Middle School got some exciting news on Wednesday, when chorus teacher Kami Lunsford was named Tennessee’s Teacher of The Year. The celebration included a visit from Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, and Lunsford received a $3,000 check from the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents. Earlier this year, Lunsford was named one of three KCS Teachers Of The Year, and her work was highlighted in a video profile.

Subs needed: Do you have a passion for serving your community and working with students? In order to maintain in-person instruction while protecting the health and safety of our school communities, KCS is seeking additional substitute teachers. If interested, click here.

Stop COVID-19: We’re thankful for the students, teachers and school staff who are supporting masks, temperature checks and physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our school buildings. Remember, if students have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they need to stay home.

Congrats, Coach Pointer: Knox News recently profiled Alyson Pointer, the new defensive line coach at Austin-East High School and the first woman to be an assistant football coach on a KCS team.

Josh Flory is a multi-media specialist with Knox County Schools and writes this blog, Hall Pass, for the KCS website.