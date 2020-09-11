Karns teacher earns state honor

Josh FloryKarns, Our Town Kids

Karns Middle School principal Brent Glenn, teacher Kami Lunsford, Superintendent Bob Thomas and state education commissioner Penny Schwinn.

Karns Middle School got some exciting news on Wednesday, when chorus teacher Kami Lunsford was named Tennessee’s Teacher of The Year. The celebration included a visit from Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, and Lunsford received a $3,000 check from the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents. Earlier this year, Lunsford was named one of three KCS Teachers Of The Year, and her work was highlighted in a video profile.


Subs needed: Do you have a passion for serving your community and working with students? In order to maintain in-person instruction while protecting the health and safety of our school communities, KCS is seeking additional substitute teachers. If interested, click here.

Stop COVID-19: We’re thankful for the students, teachers and school staff who are supporting masks, temperature checks and physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our school buildings. Remember, if students have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they need to stay home.

Congrats, Coach Pointer: Knox News recently profiled Alyson Pointer, the new defensive line coach at Austin-East High School and the first woman to be an assistant football coach on a KCS team.

