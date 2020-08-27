Jacobs sets Beaver Creek announcement

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will be in Powell at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, to announce plans for Beaver Creek improvements. With Jacobs will be Carol Evans of Legacy Parks Foundation, Commissioner Larsen Jay and members of the Beaver Creek Kayak Club. Meet at the new kayak launch behind Powell High School on Brickyard Road.

Knoxville Symphony musicians have filed grievances to fight the KSO decision to furlough all musicians and most administrative staff through Jan. 31, 2021. Steve Benne, chair of the musicians’ orchestra committee, called the decision “cruel and unconscionable” to strip musicians of all pay and healthcare benefits during a pandemic. He said the announcement came without warning just a week before the season was set to begin.

UT Gardens will hold its fall plant sale online Aug. 28 through Sept. 7. Garden members will receive the link (and their 10% discount) on Aug. 28, while non-members will get the link Aug. 31. Info here.