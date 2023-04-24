Hooker has NFL hurdles to jump

Hendon Hooker will encounter a moment of truth sometime Thursday during the NFL draft.

A general manager – it only takes one – will say “Let’s go for it” or all 32 will decide the risk is greater than the possible reward.

The goal for Hooker is first round. The perspective for league leaders will be personal survival and team improvement. At issue are Hendon’s damaged knee, his age, Josh Heupel’s offensive scheme and money, lots of money.

Hendon Hooker seems destined to shake up the draft. Half the fans in America will be stunned if he is a first-round choice. As Yogi might say, the other two-thirds will be shocked if he isn’t.

Tennessee faithful remember the Alabama game, all those touchdown passes and the clutch things he did in the final 13 seconds. High-tech evaluators question whether he can really read the field.

Hooker is the most polarizing quarterback I can recall. At 25, he is too old – or wise beyond his years. He was player of the year in the Southeastern Conference but Heupel’s up-tempo very wide spread is an awful handicap. It does not match what the pros do.

The unfortunate knee injury was a terrible setback but Hendon is healing faster than expected. Doctors say he’ll be ready before the opening kickoff. He took advantage of down time and talked with any NFL team that wanted to interview him. His leadership ability sparkled in conversations. Hendon is smart, very smart.

Risk and reward? For comparison, Joe Burrow is 26 and on his way to the hall of fame. Old-timer Patrick Mahomes is 27. He has already played six NFL seasons and won a pair of Super Bowl rings.

Hooker will begin in kindergarten. Whoever drafts him will be investing in development time.

Hooker’s stock has mysteriously risen in NFL projections despite not being able to do physical workouts because of the injury – suffered in that likewise dreadful loss at South Carolina on Nov. 19.

The upswing was undoubtedly based on getting to know him. Team leaders were apparently on alert when Hooker outlined plays on the whiteboard and described game preparation as a Volunteer. He said he would put his prep level and attention to detail up against any quarterback prospect.

“I spent countless hours in the facility, or at home, me and roommate Joe Milton watching film. I spent a lot of time watching film with coaches or by myself. My preparation was ridiculous. If I sat here and told you my whole weekly process, we’d run out of time.

“My preparation is huge. I want to be prepared for any and every situation.”

Hooker is a good guy, a Christian. He has said out loud that it was a blessing to have parents who got him and his siblings into church activities at an early age.

Hooker says his hard work was inspired by his parents. He says his dad’s mentorship while serving in the youth ministry at their church helped him understand he “can use football to spread the message of Jesus Christ.”

NFL draft captains may not give a snap about faith in religion but there must be comfort in believing, when it is time to play, your quarterback won’t be trying to post bond.

Heupel says he is confident Hooker is headed for a successful NFL career.

“Hendon’s going to be a great player at that level. No doubt about it. He’s smart, he’s accurate, he’s competitive, he’s a dynamic leader on and off the field. He’s going to find a way to make it work. He’ll be a great player.”

Perhaps you remember the two seasons in orange, 24 games, 435 of 632 completions (68.8%) for 6,080 yards. He had 58 touchdown passes against five interceptions. He rushed for 1,046 yards and 10 scores. His career efficiency rating was best in Tennessee history, 178.3.

“I can make any throw,” Hooker said. “The way we ran our offense, the wide splits, those are all grown-man throws. I wasn’t throwing 5-yard outs. Those were all big-boy balls.”

Pro scouts labeled Hooker a half-field reader based on Volunteer offensive design. They use words like simplistic. Heupel said the offense isn’t as simplistic as it looks.

“I’m not sure anybody in college football had more on their plate than Hendon. Throw in the tempo – you have to be a quick decision-maker, you have to recognize defensive structure extremely quickly. … Hendon controlled the entire game on every single play.

“I think that puts him in a great position to be able to transition at the next level and handle all that’s coming at him.”

Heupel said intangibles such as leadership and charisma are what will make Hooker somebody’s franchise quarterback.

“I’ve never been around anybody that’s been a stronger or more impactful leader. Our program is not where it’s at today unless Hendon was part of our locker room.”

The positives – arm, smarts, work, results – fit a first-round draft choice. There are doubters and critics.

Sportswriter James Dator, star of SB Nation, MSN, MSN Ireland, CNBC, Flipboard, Polygon and Bleacher Report, buried Hooker.

“Tennessee’s 2022 offense was fun and also a total gimmick … the quarterback had one read, and the nature of receiver placement resulted in busted coverage on almost every passing down.

“This resulted in mammoth yardage gains, low risk of interceptions … a system designed to destroy teams that didn’t have time to do immense homework.

“None of this works in the NFL … pass rushers are too good to allow for running five-wide … defensive coordinators might get fooled a few times by gimmicks, but …

“Hooker is a wild mess of guesswork that he can even adapt to the NFL from the system he flourished in.”

Ouch.

As said previously, Hooker is the most polarizing quarterback I can recall. First round is a meaningful target. Fortunately, there are second and third and others.

