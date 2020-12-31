Homeward bound

“Til the cows come home” is an idiom meaning something that takes a long time. Supposing that cows like to stay out late, taking their time to return to the barn.

For taking a very long time I think the year 2020 qualifies. Here we are at the end of the longest, weirdest year ever and now it’s time to put this sluggish year to bed.

Full of familiar things, this scene is from Middle Tennessee, my childhood home. It could be anywhere, but it represents “home” to me, a comfortable place to end our uncomfortable year.

To all we have lost, Rest in Peace. 2020 is coming home. To the future and all the hope it offers, Happy New Year.

