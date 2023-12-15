Holiday spirit abounds

Homes are sporting lights and decorations; KUB is probably cheering. Skaters are enjoying Holidays on Ice at Market Square; and everyone loves the lights at Krutch Park.

Here are a few other neat events. The full schedule is at OutdoorKnoxville.com

Ongoing

Holidays on Ice – thru Jan. 2, 2024: 10-1 p.m., Market Square. Info: City of Knoxville at 865-215-4423. Enjoy skating under the stars and twinkling lights while listening to music every night. Dates and hours change without notice due to weather, check Facebook for updates. Schedule and tickets available online.

Holiday Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m., The Cove at Concord Park. Free. Info: Knox County Parks & Rec at 865-215-6600. The greenway at The Cove features a sparkling light display coordinated to music with several fire pits to enjoy. Each night there will be a variety of holiday activities designed for the whole family. Details online.

Saturday, December 16

Cocoa & Caroling at Powell Station Park, W. Emory Road adjacent to Powell High School. Free. 2-5 p.m. Sponsored by Powell Business & Professional Association.

Wednesday, December 20

KTC Group Run: 6 p.m., Runners Market. Free. Info: Knoxville Track Club. Wednesday evening social pace group run. All paces welcome. Distance options vary. Please abide by social distancing guidelines.

PBR Alliance Group Run: 6 p.m., Alliance Brewing Co. Info: Personal Best Racing at 865-567-0358. All paces and all distances. Meet rain or shine. Come to run and then stay for the $1 off brews at Alliance. Various food venues available. Updates on Facebook.

Friday, December 22

Downtown Fun Run: 6:30 p.m., Pour Taproom. Free. Info: 865 Running. Join us every Friday for a 3-mile social run through downtown, World’s Fair Park, and the river walk. Afterwards drinks with 10% off. All levels.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.