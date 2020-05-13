History Center seeks COVID-19 stories

You have a chance to write history, for you surely are living it.

Historians at the East Tennessee History Center want to capture stories about life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Knox County Public Library’s Calvin M. McClung Historical Collection is asking residents to reflect on their experiences for the historic record. Stories about the impact on family life, social life, and employment or school may be submitted through a form on the library’s website here.

Historians are also seeking photographs, writings, recordings, artwork and artifacts that illustrate this era. Of special interest are diaries and journals.

“We are fortunate to house primary and secondary sources that provide accounts of past pandemics, such as the spread of influenza in 1918,” says Adam H. Alfrey, senior curator at the Library’s East Tennessee History Center. “More than a century later, these sources help us understand our past and present in meaningful ways.”

Alfrey continues in a library press release: “That is why we are inviting East Tennesseans to be a part of history. By sharing current stories, experiences and other impressions, we can document and preserve how life has been impacted over the past months. We can also chronicle how our region has come together to support one another.”

To date, area residents from 14 East Tennessee counties have submitted experiences. Additionally, the project’s partner, the Museum of East Tennessee History, is evaluating what artifacts to collect from the pandemic.

Direct link to the form.