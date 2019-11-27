Hillcrest Healthcare promotes Brandi Miller

Hillcrest Healthcare is excited to announce the promotion of Brandi Miller to regional staff education director. She will oversee the orientation and training programs for all new hires and assist in the development of advanced training programs for chronic disease management and programs of distinction for the organization.

Brandi’s service with Hillcrest began in April 2017 at Island Home as a CNA. She completed her nursing program and served as an RN, and most recently has been providing staff development for Island Home.

“Hillcrest Healthcare realizes that excellence in employee training and education is key to quality care and consistency, employee retention, and workforce recruiting and investment,” said Barry Davis, president and CEO of Hillcrest Healthcare. “Brandi’s background and her commitment to those we serve make her the perfect selection for this role.”

Brandi brings a diverse background to her new position. Before beginning her secondary education, Brandi was a top-performing real estate agent. She enrolled in college to become a teacher and then completed her nursing degree in 2013. Although she worked as a direct care provider, she quickly realized her passion was nursing education.

“This is what I believe I am supposed to be doing in my professional life,” she said. “I am a teacher and a nurse, and this position allows me to pursue both passions. The ultimate goals are the best care for our patients and more opportunities for learning and advancement for our employees.”

Brandi is married to her childhood sweetheart, Chuck Miller, and has two sons, Hunter and Blake Sands, and three dogs, Fifi, Sophie and Josie. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, fishing, weekend trips and reading.

Hillcrest Healthcare operates three skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care facilities in Knoxville with 560 beds and more than 500 employees in the north, south and west communities.

Diana Fisher, BSW, LNHA, is the director of business development at Hillcrest Healthcare.