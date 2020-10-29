Health insurance open enrollment period nears

Area residents without health insurance can receive personal assistance to learn about their options under the Affordable Care Act’s Health Insurance Marketplace during the open enrollment period, which begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.

“I appreciate these efforts to overcome the challenges of the pandemic to help residents explore their options to purchase affordable health insurance on the federal ACA marketplace,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon.

In past years, the Tennessee Health Care Campaign and Cherokee Health Systems held ACA enrollment events at multiple locations in Knox, Blount and Sevier counties, pairing trained counselors/assisters with residents seeking options for coverage and/or re-enrolling through Healthcare.gov.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ACA enrollment sessions will be conducted remotely at no charge to participants. To schedule an appointment with a trained counselor/assister, contact:

Tennessee Health Care Campaign: InsureAllTN.com or 844-644-5443

Cherokee Health Systems: 866-672-1979

Additional information about purchasing health insurance on the ACA marketplace is available at www.HealthCare.gov, the federal government website, or by calling 1-800-318-2596 or TTY 1-855-889-4325.

Enrollees should have these documents on hand when they call:

Social Security numbers (or documentation of legal status);

Employer and income information for every household member to be covered (pay stubs or W-2 forms are acceptable); and

If renewing, you must bring your User Name and Password

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville.