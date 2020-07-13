Have a ball at the Farragut Community Center

Some days it seems like all the fun stuff has been taken away from us. So many things that we enjoyed – watching movies on the big screen, listening to live music, cheering on our favorite team – have either disappeared or been significantly altered.

Creativity is the key to making fun during a pandemic, and the Farragut Parks & Rec department has been letting the creative juices flow while coming up with safe activities for the Farragut Community Center. The paint had barely dried on our beautiful new facility before it shut down in March, but now our doors are open and we want the community to come back, even if everybody has to stay six feet apart. One example is our gym rental program. Families and associated groups can rent a court or the whole gym to play pickleball, basketball and volleyball. Click here for details. We’re also offering free kids’ yoga classes; see the entire class lineup on the same page.

Another new community center offering is birthday parties. With the splash pad and playgrounds closed, there aren’t many options for kids’ parties these days, but we’ve put together two packages that will allow kids to celebrate safely. Each includes an hour in the gym with the choice of one activity – basketball, Look Up Volleyball, kickball or dodgeball – as well as an hour in either our large classroom or the Assembly Hall, depending on the size of the party.

Some of you may now be thinking about having your own party at the community center, and yes, that is a good idea. See above for a photo of adults having an absolute blast playing Look Up Volleyball. In fact, they had so much fun during the game that our public works director almost ended up in the hospital. (Remember: it’s just a game.)

Party pricing begins at $55 and includes decorating time. Find a link at the top of the homepage at farragutparksandrec.org for more info.

Here’s a little nugget for those of you who have taken the time to read this far. The town of Farragut is bringing an expert on electromagnetic waves to a virtual meeting with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Municipal Planning Commission. Dr. Christopher Davis, the Minta Martin Professor of Engineering at the University of Maryland’s electrical and computer engineering department, will discuss the adequacy of FCC regulations to protect the public from exposure to radiofrequency waves generated by 5G antennas.

You may have heard that Verizon and AT&T are in the middle of planting 5G cell towers all over Farragut and that the town has very little say over where the structures will go. Many citizens have expressed concern over potential health hazards from the antennas. If you’re one of them, catch the meeting live on Charter channel 193 or TDS channel 3 at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, or watch a recording on the town of Farragut’s YouTube channel beginning Monday, July 20. Submit questions for consideration in Davis’ remarks here by noon Wednesday, July 15.

Town of Farragut marketing and public relations coordinator Wendy Smith is your reliable Farragut Insider.