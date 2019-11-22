Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving fixings abound at area Food City stores. Check out specials good through Thursday, Nov. 28, at Food City_11.22 Knox ROP And remember, Food City stores will close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

We need a holiday to catch our breath after all the happenings at Food City this past week.

Northwest Knox: On Monday, company leaders and Knox County officials including Mayor Glenn Jacobs broke ground for a new Food City on Schaad Road at Oak Ridge Highway. Food City is the proud anchor of the new $45 million mixed-use retail center called Grassy Creek, a Maddox Development project, headed by Steve Maddox of Knoxville.

District manager Barry Brogan said customers will enjoy the expanded variety and selection. The store will include several new features which are currently in design.

Maryville: On Tuesday, company leaders flooded our newest store in Maryville, stocking shelves and getting ready for Wednesday’s grand opening. A business-after-hours reception for community leaders was held Tuesday and the new store opened to excited shoppers on Wednesday.

The store replaced an existing location just across Broadway. Long-time store manager Joe McCauley and much of the staff transferred to the new store, but hiring was underway because of expanded offerings in the 58,000-square-feet facility. Food City operates three supermarkets in the Maryville/Alcoa area.

The new location will continue to offer GoCart curbside pick-up. Customers can select their purchases on-line at foodcity.com and their order will be filled by a professional shopper and loaded into their vehicle when they arrive at the store.

Dandridge: On Thursday, racing legend Richard Petty visited our Dandridge Food City to celebrate that store’s efforts to raise over $12,000 to benefit Paralyzed Veterans of America. Petty, a seven-time NASCAR winner, promotes the PVA, a nonprofit which works to ensure the veterans it serves have quality healthcare, valuable employment, accessible communities and local adaptive sporting events.

Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.