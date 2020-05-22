Happy Memorial Day!

This week’s ad has some cookout specials along with popular BOGO items. Sale prices are good today (5/22) through Tuesday, May 26: Food City_5.22 Knox ROP

Meet Amber Balboa

Amber is one of our heroes here at Store 694 (Morrell Road). She is our Superhero!

Store manager Donnie Wells said Balboa is our HBC coordinator. She makes sure our essential products get ordered for our customers and employees.

Assistant manager Mandi Robison said Balboa was the store’s 2019 employee of the year.

“Amber also is helping in any and all areas of the store such as GoCart! She goes above and beyond for all customers and employees she comes in contact with.”

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.