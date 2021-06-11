Halls wreck injures four

At approximately 9:22 p.m., June 10, Rural Metro Fire was dispatched to a 2-vehicle accident on Maynardville Pike at Majors Road in North Knox County.

A pickup truck traveling southbound on Maynardville Pike collided with a passenger vehicle that was entering onto Maynardville Pike from a side road. The truck impacted the driver’s side of the passenger vehicle, causing the passenger vehicle to roll over, then landing back upright on its wheels.

First responders quickly extricated the driver and the two passengers from the passenger vehicle, and transported them immediately to UT Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was alone. The driver received medical treatment on scene, and was then transported to UT Medical Center. The condition of all patients is unknown at this time.

Responding agencies included Rural Metro Fire, AMR Ambulance, Knox County Rescue, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP is investigating the accident.

Captain Jeff Bagwell is public information officer for Rural Metro Fire.