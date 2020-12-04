Grow Oak Ridge sets winter hours

Grow Oak Ridge Winter Farmers Market is offering two ways to shop.

In-person: St. Mary’s School gym, 323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge, 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. Vendors and customers must wear a mask and maintain distancing.

Market-To-Go: shop and pay online, Monday thru Thursday from hundreds of locally-grown products. Pick up curbside at the market on Saturdays from your car. Use Coupon Code FREE1 for your first pickup, free!

What’s in Season?

Arugula, Beets, Bok Choy, Brussels Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrots, Collard Greens, Garlic, Green Onions, Kale, Leeks, Mushrooms, Onions, Parsnips, Pears, Potatoes, Radishes, Rutabagas, Salad Greens, Spinach, Spring Onions, Sprouts, Sweet Potatoes, Swiss Chard, Turnips, Winter Squash