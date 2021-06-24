Gotta go, we got cows

What’s cooler than cooling off in a pond under a tree?

Reasons I painted this:

Everyone loves a cow.

Cows are cool.

The green algae color of the pond.

The pond reflections on the black hide.

The turquoise earrings against the black.

I could paint it without black pigment.

She lives on a beautiful farm with wonderful, cow loving folks. What more could you ask for in a subject?

Take a minute to appreciate the cow, the farmers that raise them and the importance of each.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.