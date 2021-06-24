Gotta go, we got cows

What’s cooler than cooling off in a pond under a tree?
Reasons I painted this:
Everyone loves a cow.
Cows are cool.
The green algae color of the pond.
The pond reflections on the black hide.
The turquoise earrings against the black.
I could paint it without black pigment.
She lives on a beautiful farm with wonderful, cow loving folks. What more could you ask for in a subject?
Take a minute to appreciate the cow, the farmers that raise them and the importance of each.
