Good Friends for the Win!

Krista Rines believes the old adage that friends are the family we choose for ourselves as she says her “tight tribe takes good friends and good food seriously.” For many years, these co-working friends have moved over several schools throughout Knox County, but the one consistency has been their monthly priority to catch up over good food and good conversation.

In March, she said they chose SoKno Taco where the shrimp taco and flat burritos hit the spot “just like the friends on your heart.”

Now rumor has it that Petros is coming to Chapman Highway, too, so I wonder if that is on the list of meeting spots at any time in the future. Krista?

Susan Espiritu is the ultimate optimist who wants to share uplifting, entertaining stories from your communities and youth! Send them to [email protected]