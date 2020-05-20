Girl Scouts plan drive-through cookie sale

Girl Scout Cookies will be sold at a drive-through cookie booth from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the West Town Mall parking lot.

Since the disruption of cookie booths due to COVID-19, Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians has sold nearly 27,000 boxes of cookies through the national and local Digital Cookie store, but still have around 120,000 boxes on hand.

Most of these cookies were in the cupboards ready to sell at cookie booths scheduled for the last two weeks of the sale. This number also includes more than 10,300 boxes (or $45,000 worth) of cookies the council took back from troops who were unable to sell their cookies due to COVID-19. While GSCSA will have an ongoing financial burden, it is important that no family has to experience financial hardship due to excess inventory, said council CEO Lynne Fugate.

With this in mind, drive-through cookie booths are a way to sell the excess cookie inventory. In the interest of girl safety, this “booth” will only be worked by adult volunteers. The sale will be outdoors, physical distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be worn by those working the booth.

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has almost 14,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school.

Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. Info: girlscoutcsa.org or 800-474-1912.

Lucy Branam is creative content coordinator for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.