Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians 2023 food drive provided 1,076 total pounds of food which translates into 1,442 meals for those in need.

1,076 pounds of the total went to the Second Harvest of East Tennessee Food Bank.

450 girls participated council-wide contributing in three city-wide donation centers: Knoxville, Johnson City and Chattanooga.

