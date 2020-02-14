Girl power on display

Chasitie Spurgeon posted this fun photo from our Feb. 5 meeting at the corporate support center in Abingdon, Virginia. She wrote: “Tonight I got to be a part of something extremely awesome for our company! It was great to be surrounded by a group of ladies that are focused on expanding their careers with a little bit of girl power.”

Chasitie went on to talk about our collaboration to hire amazing people to work at the new Food City store in Pigeon Forge. Food City is a special company, in part because of the teamwork of friends like Chasitie (and support from management, of course!)

This week’s ad is for two days – Feb. 14-15 – with specials ranging from Grade A eggs to ribeye steak. Check it at Food City_2.14 Knox ROP

Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.