Free fourth Friday this week at Muse Knoxville

Did you know on the 4th Friday of each month from 5-8 p.m. Muse Knoxville at Chilhowee Park is open free to the public? Spots are limited, so reserve your spot online here . Walk-ups are taken on a first come, first served basis.

The following rules are in place and apply to everyone in attendance:

Masks are required for everyone ages 5 and up. No exceptions.

No more than 3 children per adult may be admitted.

Stay in close proximity to your children at all times.

Shoes are required at all times.

Please be respectful of Museum exhibits, staff and guests.

The Muse has a set number of guests that can be allowed into the Museum at any one time.

The Muse reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone that poses a threat to the well-being of Museum guests or property.

For more information, go here.