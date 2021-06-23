Free fourth Friday this week at Muse Knoxville

Did you know on the 4th Friday of each month from 5-8 p.m. Muse Knoxville at Chilhowee Park is open free to the public? Spots are limited, so reserve your spot online here. Walk-ups are taken on a first come, first served basis.
The following rules are in place and apply to everyone in attendance:
- Masks are required for everyone ages 5 and up. No exceptions.
- No more than 3 children per adult may be admitted.
- Stay in close proximity to your children at all times.
- Shoes are required at all times.
- Please be respectful of Museum exhibits, staff and guests.
- The Muse has a set number of guests that can be allowed into the Museum at any one time.
- The Muse reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone that poses a threat to the well-being of Museum guests or property.
