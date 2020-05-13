Fort Sanders is Comprehensive Stroke Center

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and this article contains signs of a stroke and information on advanced diagnostics and treatment to halt the devastating effects of stroke. This could be the most important document you read this year: Covenant Health_Stroke Month 5-13-20

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center has achieved advanced certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, which means any Covenant Health hospital is part of this advanced stroke network.

Fort Sanders Regional is the hub of an elite group of providers focused on complex and highly specialized stroke care.

Information provided by marketing professionals at Covenant Health.