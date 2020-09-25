Food City Pharmacy offers seasonal flu vaccine

Food City is again providing the flu vaccine this immunization season.

Seasonal flu vaccine protects against the most common strains of influenza. Vaccinations are available on a walk-up basis at Food City immunizing pharmacies and will continue throughout flu season, based upon vaccine availability. Visit foodcity.com for a list of immunizing locations.

Amy Tate, registered pharmacist, said the cost is $25 ($50 for the double dose recommended for those 50 and older). Most insurance including Medicare will pay, she said. Tate has been with Food City for 13 years. She previously worked at Bearden and now is based in Loudon County.

“Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations, said Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations.

Food City Pharmacy will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines, including guidance to minimize the risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and reduce the risk for patients during the COVID- pandemic.

While all individuals are encouraged to receive a flu shot, the CDC strongly recommends vaccination for individuals considered high risk. High risk individuals include persons 65 or older, residents of long-term care facilities, persons 2-64 years of age with comorbid (more than one) conditions, and pregnant women.

The CDC also recommends the flu shot for healthcare personnel who provide direct patient care and household contacts or caregivers of children under 6 months of age. Food City pharmacists can immunize individuals 14 years and older.

Other vaccines, including pneumonia and shingles shots, will be available as well. Please consult your local Food City Pharmacy or visit foodcity.com for details.

Flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter months. Influenza activity often begins to increase in October and November. Most of the time, flu activity peaks between December and February and can last as late as May.

“Food City takes pride in serving our community and we’re proud to once again offer our loyal customers the added convenience of flu vaccinations,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Juvenile Diabetes sneaker sales: The annual Food City JDRF Sneaker Sales Campaign will end Sept. 29. In 2019, Food City, with the support of our customers, raised $504,941 during the annual Sneaker campaign. When a customer checks out, the cashier will ask if they would like to donate $1 to help find a cure for diabetes. If they give a donation, the Food City cashier will give them the paper sneaker, and let them sign their name on it. The sneaker will then be displayed in the store.

School Bucks Challenge: Food City has pledged $700,000 in contributions for this school year. The money will be divided among schools based on reward points. For every $1 you spend, using your Food City ValuCard, you’ll receive one point. But you’ve got to register. Visit www.foodcity.com/schoolbucks to link your ValuCard to your preferred school.

