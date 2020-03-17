Food City adjusts hours, designates senior hour

Food City stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., effective immediately, with the first hour (7-8 a.m.) designated for customers 65 and older, as well as customers with underlying health conditions, to shop to avoid busier shopping periods.

The shorter day will give staff additional time to clean, sanitize and restock.

We are working diligently to maintain stock levels to service our customers and are in constant communication with supply chain teams.

We encourage you to continue to monitor this evolving situation and closely follow the CDC recommendation and guidelines. Visit coronavirus.gov for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.