Flu: Symptoms and prevention

Most people with the flu will experience symptoms such as fever, cough, congestion and body aches, and will recover on their own after about a week. However, infants, the elderly and people with certain medical conditions are at highest risk of severe complications from the flu. If you suspect you or someone in your family has the flu, call your health care provider for advice.

The flu virus is highly contagious, so it’s important for people who are sick to stay home and avoid contact with others until their symptoms have resolved to help prevent further spread of the illness. This includes staying away from work, school and other public places while ill.

The same behaviors that help reduce the spread of COVID-19 also help stop the flu. Follow these additional tips to protect your family and others from these viruses:

Keep six feet between yourself and the next person whenever possible

Wear a cloth face covering when you’re in public or with someone who is at high risk of complications from flu or COVID-19

Use “respiratory etiquette” by coughing into your elbow or a tissue instead of your hands

Wash hands frequently with soap and water or with an alcohol-based hand rub

Routine cleaning and disinfection in the home and workplace are important to reduce flu risks

Learn more about preventing seasonal flu here.

Information provided by the Tennessee Department of Health