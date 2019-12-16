First Horizon offers three new checking accounts

First Horizon Bank has launched a promotional campaign about its new line of checking products designed to reward clients for depth and loyalty of their relationship.

The new accounts ­– FirstView, SmartView and TotalView Checking – come with features and benefits based on customers preferences.

Dave Miller, president of First Horizon in East Tennessee, said new technology in banking and financial services is staggering. The streamlined checking accounts offer more value and allow the bank to reward customer relationships with better rates.

A customer may choose a savings account at no additional charge with each product, premium interest on checking balances, and additional bonus interest based on the customer’s longevity with the bank. Get details here.

