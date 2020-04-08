First Horizon donates $2.5 million for emergency relief

First Horizon Foundation is donating $2.5 million in support of COVID-19 emergency relief efforts to nonprofit organizations throughout its footprint. The funding will be distributed to select organizations that provide meal, educational and emergency assistance relief in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

“We recognize that many individuals and families are experiencing hardship due to COVID-19,” said Bryan Jordan, board chair and CEO of First Horizon National Corporation. “During this unprecedented time, we want those in need in our communities to know that the First Horizon Foundation and our employees are here to support them.”

The Foundation will collaborate with the First Horizon Bank market presidents (Dave Miller in East Tennessee) to identify and coordinate with the organizations that will receive expedited grants intended to help the broadest number of individuals and families impacted during this national healthcare crisis.

The special COVID-19 relief funds being provided are in addition to the Foundation’s annual charitable giving grants that supported 650 organizations in 2019.

Covenant Health says anyone experiencing a potentially life-threatening emergency should seek medical attention immediately.

The statement: “We understand that everyone is trying to minimize travel and interactions with other people during this uncertain time, and during the COVID-19 crisis, some may forget that emergencies such as heart attacks and strokes still happen.

“It is important for our community to know that Covenant Health facilities and medical providers are treating patients with life-threatening conditions at our emergency departments every day, just as we always have.

“Anyone experiencing a potentially life-threatening emergency should seek medical attention immediately. Our medical providers, as well as all patients at our facilities are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and travel history, and we isolate patients with COVID-19 symptoms from patients not exhibiting symptoms to ensure their health and safety.”

Gov. Bill Lee announced $200 million in grants to be distributed to every county and city government across Tennessee for one-time, local expenses in fiscal year 2021. Lee said the grants would ease the burden on local governments.

Funding is based on population as published by the US Census Bureau. Funds may be used for road projects, technology upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades and public safety projects. One-time expenses related to COVID-19 are eligible including supply and equipment purchase, cleaning, emergency food and shelter programs.

State Sen. Becky Massey shared a breakdown of the grants. TN Counties Final

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has released a resource guide to help Tennesseans through the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here.

Blackburn’s guide has easy links to services available through the Small Business Administration, advice for those traveling abroad and tips on applying for unemployment insurance as well as volunteer opportunities.

Knox County Clerk Sherry Witt has suspended all person-to-person transactions including drive-thru services at all locations until further notice. Many of the services offered by the Clerk’s Office will still be available online or by mail at Knox County Clerk, P.O. Box 1566, Knoxville TN 37902 or by phone at 865-215-2385.

Registrations expiring in March or April of 2020 have until June 15, 2020, to renew.

Sales of vehicles after March 19, 2020, with a properly assigned Tennessee Title, have a grace period until June 15, 2020, for completion of the application for title and registration.

Driver licenses expiring between March 12 and May 18, 2020, have an automatic extension of six months from the original expiration date.

All areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, excluding the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, are closed through Monday, April 6. This includes trail and road closures. Details are here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.