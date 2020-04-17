First Baptist Knoxville sees change ahead

Faith congregations across Knox County are struggling with fulfilling and expanding their mission during the “stay-at-home” period that is set to last through April.

At First Baptist Knoxville, interim pastor Dr. David Crocker said change is coming; change is here. “I can’t tell you right now what changes or how many, but I know they are coming. But, and this is vitally important, the mission is the same.

“The gospel is still the gospel. The church (in some form) is still God’s way of sharing the gospel message. No matter how COVID-19 impacts the church long term, it will not change our mission.”

Crocker speculates on changes when the shutdown ends. Will church attendance change? One Sunday School class actually has increased attendance by folks staying home and using Zoom. “In the future, we may well see more meetings take place electronically for the sake of convenience.”

Will giving change? “I am confident we will see a measurable increase in electronic giving as a result of the current situation.”

First Baptist has seen an increase in viewership as the one local service broadcast over live television. And Crocker said with more emphasis on the broadcast, the quality of the product will improve.

Tim Boone, interim minister for congregational life, is exploring ways for church members to help the community. He says that the FISH pantry and Food Co-op ministries will continue, but with fewer hands-on volunteer opportunities.

“This week has been full of small acts of compassion that have had a meaningful impact on the lives of those most affected by COVID-19. Something as simple as a gift card helped restore dignity and hope to someone who was without the resources to survive,” he wrote.

“Many of us are struggling with loneliness, depression and anxiety, but it is important for us to think and pray for those who lack the most basic necessities. Because of your generosity, this week, food was given to senior adults and families who are struggling, we helped turn back on the electricity of someone who has been without for several weeks, a gas card was given to a stranded family and more.

“The nature of this crisis has forced us to be apart, but your willingness to stay engaged and involved has given me hope that God can still use each of us, and can continue to work all things for good, even in days such as these.”

Boone concluded: “The spirit among those who are coordinating resources behind the scenes and those assisting directly with those in need is strong. Continue to pray for all those who are on the front lines of care ministries in Knoxville.”

Want to share what your congregation is doing? Email contact info to sandra.clark@KnoxTNToday.com