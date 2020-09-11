Final concerts Saturday

Mayor Glenn Jacobs reminds us of the Second Saturday Concert Series, wrapping up Saturday, Sept. 12, with two performances:

Clayton Park in Halls: Jay Dee, an indie/folk singer and songwriter from Richmond Hill, will perform.

in Halls: Jay Dee, an indie/folk singer and songwriter from Richmond Hill, will perform. The Cove at Concord Park: Kudzu, which touts itself as grabbing pieces of all the best music and stitching them together to make something new but familiar, will play.

The free concerts are held 6-8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food. However, no alcohol is allowed.

Please note that under the state’s proposed guidelines for live events outside, singers must stay 15 feet from the audience and crowds can gather in groups of six but must remain six feet apart from others.

The Cove, located at 11808 S. Northshore Drive, is the county’s most visited park. It features a number of summertime amenities, including a beach, playground, sand volleyball court, walking trail and fishing areas. River Sports also rents canoes and kayaks. Clayton Park, located at 7347 Norris Freeway, includes a pavilion, grills, walking trail and playground.

If any concert has to be canceled because of the weather, the county will post a notification to the Parks and Rec Facebook page and the Park’s Twitter page.

The Knox County splash pads will remain open through Sunday, October 11.

Mike Donila is communications director for Knox County government.