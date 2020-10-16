Fighting mad baby bobcat

Sheriff John P. Hunt of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky reports his deputies captured and released a bobcat that made its way into the town’s Dollar General Store.

He wrote: This little fellow was captured tonight inside a store after store employees called and reported it being inside. Deputies along with troopers and Martin Police were able to safely capture this bobcat and remove him from the store. He was released without injury.

