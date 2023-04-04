FC Methodist volunteers share the load

A scoop of mulch can weigh between 400-800 pounds so when the volunteers at Fountain City Methodist spread 11 scoops around their flower beds recently, these seven volunteers could have hauled 600-1300 pounds each.

Their “pride in the grounds” as Kathleen Bloom put it, didn’t deter their determination to beautify the areas surrounding the church. An unknown author said, “Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in.”

Thank you to volunteers in all our communities.

Susan Espiritu is the ultimate optimist who wants to share uplifting, entertaining stories from your communities and youth! Send them to [email protected]