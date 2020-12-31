Bluford, Belcher and Privett to lead Farragut Rotary

The names are the Rev. David Bluford, Megan Belcher and Val Privett.

Those three members of the Rotary Club of Farragut will be leading the club into the next official Rotary year of 2021-2022. Their terms begin on July 1, 2021, and run through June 30, 2022.

Bluford will be the club’s next president. Belcher becomes president elect and will become the RCF president for 2022-23. Privett will be the next vice president and on the ladder to be president for the 2023-2024 year.

To explain: the Rotary “year” does not begin tomorrow on Friday, Jan. 1. Rotary clubs worldwide operate on a June 30-July 1 calendar. However, clubs must have their new officers for the following Rotary year in place by the end of the calendar year so training sessions for these positions can be conducted throughout Dist. 6780’s 65 clubs in East Tennessee.

The Rev. Bluford is the longtime chaplain at Park West Medical Center and a retired TSSAA high school football official. He has been in the club for 20 years and served in various capacities for the club, including on its board of directors and as our chaplain.

Belcher, a Farragut Rotarian for four years, is relationship manager for United Community Bank in Lenoir City. In four years she has worked on a variety of club projects and is a member of the club’s board.

Privett, a Rotarian for four years, is president and owner of Beacon Insurance Advisers, which for 20 years was the Privett Insurance Group. She has served the club as co-chair of its Service Projects Committee and been on the board. She also is a board member of Wesley House and Childhelp.

New members elected to the board are treasurer Steve Krempasky, executive director of the Farragut Business Alliance; Sgt. at Arms Leona Skiles with Realty Executives Associates; service projects co-chair Scott Bertini, account manager with Patterson Pope Inc.; fund raising co-chair Denise Defenderfer, training mentor, contact center at Talbot’s; and youth service co-chairs Brandon Ross, property manager/affiliate broker at Woody Creek Realty, and Denise Bash of The Lockwood Group.

To explore membership in the Rotary Club of Farragut, email Tom King here or call 865-659-3562.