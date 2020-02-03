Photography Show offers cash prizes and peek at community center

The town’s Arts & Beautification committee is kicking off the new year with a brand-new arts event – the Farragut Photography Show. The venue – the Farragut Community Center, located at 239 Jamestowne Blvd. – is also brand new, and the show will be the first event hosted there since the ribbon-cutting on Jan. 16.

One of the purposes of the Arts & Beautification committee is to promote artistic and cultural activities. To accomplish this goal, it hosts a rotation of three arts events – one each year. Last year, the committee hosted its eighth quilt show, and in 2018, Pleasant Forest Living History was added to the rotation. This popular event will return in 2021.

For several years, the lineup included a flower show, which proved to be too time-consuming, says Brittany Spencer, program coordinator for special events and one of two staff members who support the Arts & Beautification committee. When the committee was asked for ideas for replacing the flower show, Diane Duncan suggested a photography show.

The event turned out to be more than just a show. It’s a contest with significant prize money. Entries can be in one of four categories: Living Things, Farragut (photos taken within town limits), Structures and Architecture, and Junior (for ages 18 and under).

A first, second and third place will be chosen in each category, as well as a Best in Show. A professional judge will pick the winners. Prizes are $200 for first in each category, $125 for second and $75 for third. The Best in Show winner will walk away with $250. Each entrant is eligible to win one prize.

It’s not too late to be part of the fun! Entries will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 14. Cost is $15 per entry with a cap of five entries per person and a maximum fee of $50. Farragut residency is not required for participation, but the contest is only open to amateur photographers. See rules and regulations and apply here.

The inaugural Farragut Photography Show is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. A reception for photographers and their families is 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Farragut Parks & Recreation Department moved into its new digs at the community center last week. During the month of February, the public is invited to stop by during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) to see rental spaces and pick up a free membership card, which will be required for participation in classes and programs.

While Parks & Rec staffers are excited about athletic programming that will begin in March, Brittany is equally eager to welcome other interests and groups to the new facility.

“What’s wonderful about the community center is that it’s a place for community: The art community, the athletic community, the continuing education community, for those who want to learn a new skill or marvel at the skills of others. This is a beautiful space where all of those people can come together in a shared mission – to strengthen our sense of community and belonging to something bigger.”

Town of Farragut marketing and public relations coordinator Wendy Smith is your reliable Farragut Insider.