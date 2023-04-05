Farragut High chess team wins state

The love of chess is a deep and enduring passion that captivates the hearts and minds of players around the world. The complexity and depth of chess offer endless opportunities for the thrill of a well-executed attack to the satisfaction of a hard-fought victory.

Congratulations to the Farragut High School chess team for winning the 2023 State Team Championship in Nashville after a long, day of incredible play during multiple difficult contests. As an aside, at least their day did not include a chess match of 20 hours and 15 minutes, which by the way, was the longest recorded game played in history. Called the Game of the Century, that game was played in 1989 and included 269 moves and ended in a draw.

That’s your Jeopardy answer for this week!

