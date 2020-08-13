‘Fantastic artwork’ at Emporium

Artwork above is a sampling of the wonderful new artwork at the Emporium this month.

Our newest exhibitions celebrate over 80 local artists. Schedule a visit to explore the colors, textures and variety of media that enliven our galleries throughout August. The Emporium is located at 100 S. Gay Street, open to the public on Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and other days by appointment. Info: 865-523-7543.

1. Jessica Gregory, Deca (clay animal portraits), Ceramics, $200

2. Nancy Rowland-Engle, Necklace, Sterling silver, $175

3. Héctor Saldivar, Frida con loros, Clay, $95

4. Alex Jaynes, Futari Bench, White Ash, $4,200

5. Annie Rochelle, Chance Configuration (Junk mail and the kitchen sink.), Collage on paper, $300

6. Renee Mathies, Confetti, Glass bead, adjustable sterling silver chain up to 26″, $55

7. Héctor Saldivar, Mujer de los Hongos, Clay, $85

8. Conny Zhao, Lone Puffin in Latrabjarg, Photography, $300

9. Yvonne Dalschen, Graffiti Train – K‘noxville, Manipulated digital photography, metal print, $350

10. Roberta Smashey, Fly Knoxville, Stained glass, $600

11. Mark Hipshire, Patrolling the Sea Floor, Marker and Ballpoint Pen, $220

12. Emma Slaymaker, S(mooch)es, Acrylic, $125

13. Ericka Ryba, Butter Dish, Stoneware, $65

14. Paula Thomas, Lava Flow, metal, resin, mixed media, $450

15. Paula Thomas, Dream, metal, resin, mixed media, $125

16. Shannon Johnson, White Orchids, Teabag, tea, pen, watercolor, colored pencil, $69

17. Brandon Woods, Rococotton Candy, Acrylic on panel, $1,780

18. Jeanne Kidd, Agony and Ecstasy, Colorado Pink Alabaster on a Granite base, $13,500

Airport art: Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 20, for entries for Arts in the Airport, a juried exhibition for regional artists whose work will be displayed Oct. 20, 2020, to April 2021. Info and entry form here.

Suzanne Cada is deputy director of the Arts & Culture Alliance