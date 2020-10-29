To a photographer, October in East Tennessee is like Christmas to a child. My eyes light up at the prospect of heading into the foothills or the mountains for a shoot. People often only experience the well-known locations such as Cades Cove, Newfound Gap or the Foothills Parkway. There are so many other possibilities.

This particular spot is a dirt road in or near the eastern edge of the national park. It is no different than hundreds of similar spots but, on this particular day, something caught my interest. Was it the red and the yellow? Maybe it was the way the road slopes down and away before the colors pull your eyes back into the image. Whatever it is, I like this very simple image and the statement it makes about East Tennessee in the fall.

“Autumn Is A Second Spring When Every Leaf Is A Flower.” – Albert Camus

The second image this week is simply an orange leaf hanging on for the last bit of fall. We all love the giant vistas of changing colors but take time to see and appreciate the small exclamation points of color all around us.

