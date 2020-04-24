Emerald Youth launches online campaign

Over the past several weeks, Emerald Youth Foundation’s leadership has been praying and seeking wisdom regarding the nonprofit’s annual prayer breakfast originally scheduled for May 1.

As ministry operations continue remotely and city families are served in unique ways, the public’s support is needed now more than ever. Rather than gathering in person for the prayer breakfast, Emerald Youth is launching its “Imagine. Pray. Give.” campaign and invites the community’s participation April 27 to May 1.

Imagine. Continue to imagine with Emerald Youth that Knoxville can be the best place for all children to grow up and experience the full life Christ intended. Emerald Youth believes Knoxville can rise up for its most vulnerable and minister to the city’s already isolated population.

Pray. Emerald Youth asks the public to pray that God’s Kingdom come, and God’s will be done, “in Knoxville” as it is in heaven. During these unprecedented times, pray for the vulnerable children and families Emerald serves, the Knoxville community at large and the nation.

Give. The public’s support is critical, and Emerald Youth asks the community to be a part of Kingdom work in Knoxville by giving to the ministry.

The “Imagine. Pray. Give.” campaign will include a virtual prayer event Friday, May 1, at 8 a.m., on emeraldyouth.org and Emerald Youth’s Facebook and Twitter platforms.

Donations can be made online now at emeraldyouth.org or mailed to: Emerald Youth Foundation, 1014 Heiskell Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921.

Since 1991, Emerald Youth Foundation has worked to support Knoxville’s youth and prepare generations of Godly community leaders. Emerald Youth has engaged more than 25,000 children and young adults in a variety of community programs over nearly three decades. Every year, Emerald Youth serves more than 2,700 children, teens and young adults in the heart of Knoxville through its faith, learning and health programs.

John Crooks is director of communications for Emerald Youth Foundation.